BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of home care clinicians picketed Wednesday morning in Braintree.

Over 450 of them are taking part in the Mass General Brigham strike, negotiating their first contract after voting to unionize two years ago.

The union said some of its top priorities are working for more manageable caseloads and competitive wages.

“We’re hoping management starts to feel the hurt,” Shannon Viera, nurse and clinical coach for Mass General Brigham Homecare, said. “You know, they’ll see and value what we do. They do not value us right now.”

The workers include registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and social workers who provide in-home care for patients.

“We cannot continue to provide good care for our patients if we’re stretched as thin as we have been,” Viera said. “We have people coming home at the end of an 8-hour shift, documenting for two, three, or four more hours every night. That goes unpaid.”

Mass General Brigham said more than 175 replacement clinicians started supporting in-home patient care on Wednesday.

The health system said it believes its offer recognizes the contributions of its employees, including new role-specific wage scales and additional adjustments to increase pay every year of the three-year contract.

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