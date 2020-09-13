‘We’re in the feel good business’: Maine florist donates bouquets to local teachers

One Maine florist set out to show her appreciation for local educators during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barbara Courschesne, a florist in Ellsworth, is donating thousands of bouquets to area teachers and has even gotten help to deliver them from a local car dealer.

About 750 employees from 26 different schools will be getting the special delivery.

“We’re in the feel good business. So even on people’s worst moments, flowers tend to be uplifting and make people feel good and bring joy,” Courschesne said.

Local car dealer Jason Craig said he got involved because he felt the need to thank these educators as well.

“Teachers are one of the most underappreciated professions around. They’re always struggling to make sure the kids have what they need for education, so its just our way to say thank you,” Craig of Stanley Subaru said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)