MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teammates of two injured high school hockey players came together Wednesday night to show that sometimes what matters most happens off the ice.

Hockey captains from Bishop Feehanin North Attleboro presented a $3,000 check to the Milton Academy team for Jake Thibeault who suffered a severe spinal injury while playing with a summer travel team over Labor Day Weekend.

“It really puts it into perspective. The wins and the loses, right now – it doesn’t matter,” said Bishop Feehan hockey parent Mike Findlen.

It has been a tough year for both teams who have players recovering from serious spinal injuries. AJ Quetta — a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan was also severely injured back in January.

“You always know that the injury is a possibility. You always cross your fingers and hope it never happens. But at the same time, you understand it is a reality,” Findlen said.

Their teams now down a player, and a friend.

“They are fighting their own battles. We just want to be behind them and let them know we’re in their corner. We want to see them get strong again,” said Bishop Feehan player Shane Walsh.

While both teens continue recovering, their teammates say they are doing all they can to make sure they are remembered and supported.

“The thought and what they’ve done is greatly appreciated,” said Milton Academy coach Paul Cannata.

While they may not all be on the same team, some of the boys have skated together in the past and did so once again on Wednesday. In the spirit of sharing the ice and fighting for their friends, they say their support does not end here.

“Especially for us out here, everything we’re doing now is for them. We’re working for them,” Milton Academy player Chris Romain said. “I know they’re working hard and we’re working hard. So everybody’s gotta stay at it, especially them.”

Quetta will be turning 19 on Saturday and the Providence Bruins have invited him and his team to their game at the Dunk that night.

