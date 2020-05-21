‘We’re just going to miss it’: Hull town officials say no to ice cream truck this summer

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The summer tradition of grabbing a cold treat from the ice cream truck near Nantasket beach has been put on hold for the coming months according to town officials.

Beach Avenue is narrow and Town Manager Philip E. Lemnios said that the Board of Selectmen approved a moratorium for permits for ice cream trucks Wednesday after concerns were raised that kids can’t social distance safety along the stretch.

“We’re all going to have to figure out how to follow the rules and social distance from each other while trying to maintain some degree of normalcy,” Vice Chairman of the Board Jennifer Constable said.

She is the only person to have voted against the decision.

She said she felt there were other alternatives – like keeping trucks in one spot.

Constable said she does not want to run any business out of town.

“I think not only in Hull, but across the Commonwealth, there was such great economic development happening in communities,” she said. “One of the important things is we need to figure out is how do we keep that going.”

At a time of year when everyone is used to seeing goggles rather than face masks, families said they are disappointed by the decision.

“I’m sad I’m going to miss the Italian ice,” 10-year-old beachgoer Maddy told 7NEWS. “We’re just going to miss it.”

Eight-year-old Will agreed and said, “We always have ice cream or some popsicle its just really fun.”

Lemnios assured families the decision was just for this summer.

