BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members of a Massachusetts woman allegedly kidnapped and killed by a Rhode Island man in 2019 were watching in the South Boston courtroom as the man’s trial began Tuesday.

Louis D. Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death after allegedly picking up Jassy Correia, 23, outside of a Boston nightclub. Several days after Correia disappeared, officials found her body in the trunk of Coleman’s car in Delaware.

Joel Correia, Jassy’s brother, said the trial was hard to watch, but he would be there “until the end.”

“It was difficult, there were videos, photos … it’s something like it feels like it just happened right now,” Joel Correia said. “We’re just going to wait for justice.”

