Meet Skye. A friendly, 10-year-old lab that lives in Bridgewater with owners Jay and Anita Salhanick.

“Very, very friendly,” Jay said.

“She likes people more than dogs,” Anita said.

The three were snowed into their Flagg Street home during Monday’s blizzard. When Jay took Skye outside, things took a turn when the dog slipped down the stairs.

“I tried to go down to get her, but I couldn’t do it, meaning, I couldn’t lift her up and she was crying as dogs do, and I thought maybe she broke her hip, maybe she’s injured,” Jay said.

Skye wouldn’t get up, and neither Jay nor Anita could lift her.

“She weighs about 75-80 pounds,” Anita said. “I whistled to her and I promised her food but she was just shaking and we didn’t know what else to do. If we left her out there, she would have frozen to death.”

Unsure of what else to do, they bundled Skye up in blankets and called 9-1-1.

They weren’t sure if any officers would be able to make it in the blizzard conditions. But sure enough, 10 minutes later, Officer Ryan Conboy came to the rescue.

“Saw the dog kind of laying in the snow,” Conboy said. “Couldn’t help but feel bad for it, but went over there and trekked through the driveway and helped it get inside.”

The couple was grateful for the officer’s quick response.

“Officer Ryan was absolutely phenomenal,” Jay said.

“We’re just so thankful she’s okay, and she’s thankful too!” Anita said.

Judging by her tail wags, Skye seems to be feeling great.

“She’s now moving great, perfectly,” Jay said.

And Officer Conboy said he was happy to help.

“They did the right thing by calling us,” Conboy said. “We’re always willing to help out. Even though it’s not a human, we still care about the dogs, too.”