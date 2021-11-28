FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Forget December — New England fans are already looking to February.

After the Patriots trounced the Titans 36-13 on Sunday for their sixth straight win, fans said the 8-4 team on a six-game winning streak was on a championship track.

“It was so good to knock off the Titans … I think we’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders,” one fan said.

And they’ve embraced new quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for two touchdowns.

“Forget Tom Brady … now I’m a Mac Jones fan,” another fan said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox