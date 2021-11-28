FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Forget December — New England fans are already looking to February.

After the Patriots trounced the Titans 36-13 on Sunday for their sixth straight win, fans said the 8-4 team on a six-game winning streak was on a championship track.

“It was so good to knock off the Titans … I think we’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders,” one fan said.

And they’ve embraced new quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for two touchdowns.

“Forget Tom Brady … now I’m a Mac Jones fan,” another fan said.

