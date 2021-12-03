FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy helped local children in the foster care system get into the holiday spirit with a special event at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

Van Noy and his wife surprised each child with a small Christmas tree of there own, presents included.

“It means that he sees us, and that we’re not alone,” said one of the event’s attendees.

“It’s important that every kid gets to experience Christmas or the holiday spirit, and what more deserving than kids that are going through situations, that are in family, group homes, and in the foster care system,” Van Noy said.

The event was close to Van Noy’s heart, as he was adopted as a baby.

“I know what they go through and not everyone knows what they go through, so we just want to do the best that we can in putting a smile on their face,” the linebacker said.

This mark’s the seventh year Van Noy has hosted the event with his wife.

