‘We’re not even getting started yet’: Biden confident in 7NEWS interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still trying to regain his footing with voters in the final push before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, but said his fight is just beginning.

“We’re not even getting started yet,” Biden told 7News when asked about how he referred to his Iowa caucus performance as a “gut punch.”

“I view the first two caucuses, primaries, as sort of a starting gate, and then we go on to Super Tuesday,” Biden said. “And I’m still leading nationally across the board, I feel good.”

Unlike some of his Democratic rivals, Biden didn’t have to attend the impeachment trial. But still he had to listen to Republican senators at the trial attack him and his son Hunter Biden, and he said the acquittal showed the need for Democrats to take back the Senate.

“It demonstrated we have to win the Senate back,” Biden said. “I was really disappointed with that acknowledgement that yes, he did those things but they’re not impeachable.”

