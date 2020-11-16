‘We’re not going to be taken care of?’ Front line workers demand paid leave for COVID-19 sick time

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 2 million front-line health care workers are unable to get paid sick leave for COVID-19 illnesses, and are calling on state officials to fund sick time so they can pay their bills.

The workers are asking state lawmakers to fund paid sick leave for workers who don’t qualify for the federal program that grants up to two weeks of paid sick leave for COVID-19 reasons. Public health activists estimate there are 1.8 million workers in Massachusetts who fall into that category.

Noel Lozada, a group home assistant manager, recently tested positive for the coronavirus and says she’s about to run out of her paid sick time.

“We’re care takers, it’s what we do, but we’re not going to be taken care of? That doesn’t even make any sense. Not when we live in the greatest country in the world,” Lozada said.

One worker at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, where at least 76 residents died from COVID-19, says many of his coworkers had to quit their jobs because they didn’t have enough paid sick time to care for themselves or their families.

I have to put food on the table for my kids. Ok so now, I have to come to work if I’m sick and come and spread the disease,” said Kwesi Ablordeppey.

Hospital worker Wanda Rivera said the virus has ravaged her workplace.

“My whole department, the central scheduling department, got wiped out with Covid back in, I want to say, the beginning of June,” Rivera said. “One of my co workers lost her husband because we brought this virus home.”

