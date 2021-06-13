The family of a teenager who died following a graduation party in Dedham last week is demanding answers as police say they have applied for criminal charges in the death.

“We’re not going to stop until I get the answers. I don’t care what I have to do, said Debra Rowell on Sunday as she mourned the loss of her son, Alonzo Polk.

“He went to a party and didn’t come home. We just want to know what happened,” said Senior Polk, Alonzo’s father.

The family held a rally outside their home Sunday before marching to the house where Polk went for a party following his graduation from Dedham High School last week. He was later pulled from a swimming pool there and died several days later.

Dedham police say they have applied for criminal complaints against the hosts for furnishing alcohol to minors and reckless endangerment of a child. Alonzo’s family said they wanted to make sure justice was done.

“We’re here and not going anywhere, we want to see people charged, people need to know our pain,” said Shawn Drane, Alonzo’s brother.