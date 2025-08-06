BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park concessions workers took to the concourse on Wednesday to send a message to the Fenway Sports Group and Aramark Management.

Concessions workers are pushing for better pay and protection from automation at the park.

Two weeks ago, concessions workers walked out as part of a three-day strike. Despite the strike, no deal was reached.

In attempt to send another message, workers came to the concourse Wednesday.

“We’re not here for peanuts, so it’s time for us to come to a fair agreement and give us a fair contract,” said one Fenway concessions worker.

“We make [as cashiers] under $18 an hour,” said another Fenway concessions worker. “Please, John Henry, please, ball players, help us, please.”

“Give these people what they deserve, this is the backbone of your business,” said another Fenway concessions worker.

Aramark Management released a statement, saying, “We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate and look forward to continuing to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone.”

