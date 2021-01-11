‘We’re punching back’: COVID-19 vaccine rollout for Mass. first responders begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders lined up across the Commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Firefighters, police officers, and EMTs have the option to receive their first vaccine dose at dozens of locations across the Bay State.

At Tuft’s Medical Center, some 1,500 Boston police officers, firefighters and EMTs all lined up to get their vaccination. Both Police Commissioner William Gross and Fire Commissioner John Dempsey got theirs earlier in the day.

“I didn’t shed a tear because I got a lollipop,” Gross joked.

Based on polling, Boston police expect that about two-thirds of their members will get vaccinated.

As for firefighters, Dempsey said, “it’s roughly 60 percent that are willing to do it,” plan to get it and Dempsey said he expects that number to go up but, he wishes it were 100 percent.

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent and Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie were first in line at the Worcester Senior Center.

“It’s tremendous for our community,” Sargent said. “The men and women of the police department, there’s always that fear, and the fire department and EMTs, we worry about bringing it home to our families as well, but also working with the community, we don’t want to be super-spreaders.”

In the late two weeks, 95 Massachusetts firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus and almost 700 are currently in quarantine.

“We’ve seen firehouses where the whole group either has to be quarantined or gets COVID, which means the rest of us have to work longer and extra hours,” said Rich MacKinnon Jr., president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts. “It’s affecting us hard. This vaccine is something that’s much needed in the first responder community.”

The vaccine for first responders is voluntary but firefighters in Whitman say they see it as an important part of their duty to save lives.

“It’s been a trying year for a lot of people so if this is a window out and nearing 100 percent safety for the community, then I think we should all do our part and get a vaccine,” Firefighter Russel Lucas said.

Lawrence’s acting Fire Chief Robert Wilson has already had COVID-19 so he said he was more than ready to roll up his sleeve.

“I just didn’t want to get the COVID again,” he said. “I had whole faith in the vaccine that was coming out. I have a couple daughters at home so just to keep everybody safe.”

Gov. Charlie Baker says the state will also start rolling out vaccines to nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the week.

“We know that the vaccines can’t be administered fast enough,” he said, “and the command center and DPH are working hard with our federal and local partners to vaccinate residents as quickly and safely as possible.”

In all, about 45,000 first responders will be given the opportunity to be vaccinated in Mass.

Doctors exhausted by the fight that has been ongoing since March said they are thrilled to see so much interest.

“I just feel so great about finally going on offense,” Dr. Michael Hirsch of UMass Memorial Medical Center said. “I really feel like finally, we are on the counterattack. We’re punching back.”

Boston police are hesitant to say how many among their ranks have been taken off the job due to coronavirus but they have lost one member of their force to the deadly virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)