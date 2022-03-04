STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a state trooper who died after a serious crash involving her cruiser and a tanker truck on Interstate 93 northbound in Stoneham late Thursday night.

Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, had been attempting to pull over on the side of the highway to assist a disabled motorist just before the Montvale Avenue exit around 11:45 p.m. when a tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline struck her cruiser, pushing it off the roadway and into a rock wall, according to Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason.

“We’re reeling from this devastating news as well as everyone else in the state police,” said David O’Laughlin, of the Municipal Training Institute.

O’Laughlin says Bucci’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers that come with serving as a police officer.

“I realize of course that people think that law enforcement officers are out there fighting crime all the time and while that may be true, we’re mostly out there protecting and serving,” O’Laughlin explained.

O’Laughlin added that words can’t express how “upset, shocked, and hurt” the law enforcement community is over Bucci’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)