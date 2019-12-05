‘We’re still close together’: Husband deployed overseas Photoshopped into Christmas card

A military wife in Florida used creativity — and Photoshop — to bring the whole family together for a Christmas card.

Danielle Cobo’s husband is deployed overseas, but she wanted to include him in the card.

Cobo took a photo with their kids, holding her arm out, and joined it with a photo of her husband holding out his arm.

It’s the first Christmas the two are spending apart, and Cobo said the holidays are hard for both soldiers and their families when military personnel are deployed during Christmas.

Despite the distance, Cobo didn’t want to leave her husband out of celebrating Christmas.

“Even though we’re miles apart, we’re still close together,” Cobo said. “We’re still a family unit and our hearts are always in the right place.”

