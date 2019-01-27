‘We’re still here’: Tom Brady fires up fans, drops mic at Super Bowl rally

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans got a chance to cheer on their team Sunday morning before they left for Atlanta to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

The send-off rally on the field inside Gillette Stadium kicked off at 8 a.m. and included remarks from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Devin McCourty and Tom Brady.

A smiling Brady walked out onto the stage to a chorus of cheers saying, “This is the place to be.”

The 41-year-old five-time Super Bowl champion said he was blessed to be with the Patriots for as long as he has been.

“To play with so many great teammates and coaches, to represent this team and organization and obviously to represent you guys is what it’s all about,” Brady said before leading the crowd in a chant of “We’re Still Here!”

Belichick expressed his gratitude to the crowd saying, “This is the biggest send-off we have ever had and we really appreciate everybody coming out and appreciate your support all year.”

Patriots special teams captain Mathew Slater also wanted to thank Pats Nation.

“You are a big part of who we are and it is such an honor to represent the New England region,” Slater said. “What a great organization we have, great team, great coaches, great brotherhood and it is really just a blessing ot be part of this.”

Despite the cold, over 30,000 fans turned up decked out in their Patriots gear to support the team. Some arriving at 9 p.m. Saturday just to make sure they got their spot for the festivities.

When asked what her favorite part of the rally was, one fan simply said, “The team.”

Fans are pumped up! Send-off rally kicks off at 10am. @Patriots expected to head out at noon. #7news @KimLucey pic.twitter.com/KlQzU3XrF1 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 27, 2019

There was a performance by the Patriots cheerleaders, T-shirt tosses and entertainment from Blue Man Group

Fans also got to share a massive 16-foot long football cake prepared by Montilio’s Bakery in Brockton.

The team will start for Providence’s T. F. Green Airport, where they will board their flight to Atlanta around noon for the start of Super Bowl week.

“We got to bring it, you guys got to bring it and hopefully we can bring that trophy back home.” Brady said.

