BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sports Museum at TD Garden held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open a new exhibit honoring Pete Frates, co-founder of the Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS. The exhibit chronicles Frates’ life from his high school athletic career at St. John’s Prep, to his tenure as captain of the Boston College baseball team, to his ALS diagnosis that led to a worldwide fundraising effort.

The exhibit features Frates’ iconic ice buckets, his Boston College baseball jersey, bat and batting helmet, his 2017 NCAA Inspiration Award, photographs, and other cherished memories.

“Pete deserves this wonderful honor. His athletic career was wonderful as I said, but it’s what he did post career,” said John Frates, Pete’s father.

Frates’ time on the field was cut short when he was diagnosed with ALS, a nuero-degenerative disease that affected his motor function and muscle movement, in 2012.

Boston Bruins legend Ray Borque remembed Frates’ bravery in the face of the diagnosis.

“When you’re asked about having ALS, and the answer is, ‘it’s an opportunity.’ Who says that? Pete Frates says that,” Bourque said.

Frates passed away in 2019 at just 34-years-old.

He inspired the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, when people pour icy, cold water over their heads to raise money for ALS research. The challenge has raised more than $1 billion over the past decade.

Researchers say Frates’ impact cannot be overstated.

“He buoyed tens of thousands of peoples’ spirits who were suffering from ALS, or seeing people that they love suffer at the time, and literally hundreds of thousands of people in the last ten years,” said Dr. James Berry, a neurologist at Mass General Hospital.

Frates’ father said the new exhibit about his son is a great honor.

“Pete, we’re so very proud of you, we’re still inspired by you as you take your rightful place here in this hallowed hall with the greatest legends of New England,” John Frates said.

