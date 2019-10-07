‘We’re talking inches’: Car slams into Rehoboth house right next to sleeping couple

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cranston, Rhode Island woman is facing an operating under the influence charge after slamming into a house early Sunday morning in Rehoboth, police say.

Officials responding to a report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a house on Providence Street around 2:15 a.m. found a Toyota Corolla that crashed into the front of the home about four feet from where one of the residents had been sleeping in their bed.

Joshua Collins said he and his wife were woken up by the crash.

“Our house shook, I woke up and said ‘What the hell happened?'” Collins said. “My wife says ‘A car hit the house,’ and I says, ‘wonderful.'”

Collins said the small size of the car may have been a lifesaver.

“Left of the window [where the car crashed] is our headboard for our bed, so basically we’re talking inches,” Collins said. “Basically, if it was anything bigger … it could’ve went through the house.”

The driver of the Corolla was identified as 28-year-old Lindsay Fornaciari. She was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

During the investigation, police say the Corolla had left the roadway and traveled around 125 feet through shrubs and brush before slamming into the house.

Fornaciari has been charged with OUI-alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

She will be arraigned at a later date in Taunton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)