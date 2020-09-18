‘We’re traumatized’: Dorchester mother calls for justice after she, 2 daughters struck by hit-and-run driver

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester mother who is blind spoke out about the moment a driver hit her and her two daughters then fled the scene.

The emotional scars are as deep as the physical scars for the Daniela Depina’s family.

She and her two daughters, Mikayla, 13, and Mariah, 5, were crossing Bowden and Washington streets to get the laundromat back on August 21 when they were stuck.

“I am really well trained on that, it was safe for us to go,” Depina said.

Depina said they were clear to cross the street. She was being guided by Mikayla at the time.

“We were already halfway across the street, I saw it turning, I thought it was going to stop and it just ran us over,” Mikayla said.

The impact was so hard the mother and daughters said they do not remember anything — only waking up in the street.

“I just remember us on the floor, and my sister and my mom had like bumps on their heads and my sister was bleeding out of her mouth,” the teenager recalled.

Mariah now has a pin through her left knee and cannot walk. She has spent days in the hospital and will not be able to stand on her own two feet until after a second surgery.

Depina said she and her children are now afraid to take small walks.

The family said they want whoever is responsible to be identified and arrested.

“Me and my kids we’re traumatized, and we just wanna see justice done,” Depina said.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical expenses.

Boston police said they are investigating the incident and are looking for any leads.

