BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Bridgewater are using a refill stationon High Street to get clean drinking water.

“People are spending so much money on water and they’re paying their water bill as well, so, it’s disheartening,” Mary, a Bridgewater resident, said.

There have been water issues in Bridgewater for years.

“It’s been a while,” Mary said.

Dozens of people voiced their concerns and frustrations during Tuesday night’s town council meeting regarding discolored water coming out of their faucets.

“I’m going through filters like you wouldn’t believe,” said a resident at the town council meeting. “My water comes in like root beer. I put a filter on it, costs $64, lasts a week. I spent over 1000 dollars filtering my water. “This town has always had the best reputation for water. Those days are gone. We need to do something. People aren’t here for politics, they’re here for safety and health.”

The town declared a water supply emergency in December, banning all outdoor water usage and limiting indoor water use.

“We’re trying to make this a priority issue,” Justin Casanova-Davis said, Bridgewater town manager.

The town is getting some clean water from Middleboro as it works on its own infrastructure.

Casanova-Davis said he expects to get an update sometime next month.

“We said we would evaluate on a three-month period, and so that’s what they’ll do,” Casanova-Davis said. “They can determine if they want to continue this interconnection with us or not.”

He said the town is working on several short and longer-term solutions.

“One of the biggest things that stilll needs to be done is these treatment trailers that we talked a lot about last night, ensuring that we can turn on wells 10a and 10b. Those are sources of water that we really haven’t utilized unless we needed to increase our storage tanks. If we’re able to treat that water, that’s a significant increase our water capacity and should address some of these issues. We’re hopeful, weather dependent, in April, those trailers are going to be here.”

