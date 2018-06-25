Werner issues ladder recall after threat of collapse

(WHDH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of several types of Werner ladders following a report of ladders collapsing.

The items are Werner Multi-Purpose Telescoping Aluminum ladders. The recall was issued after one user’s ladder broke while in use. That user suffered injuries as a result of the fall.

The ladders were sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores during April and May of this year. The ladders are 13 feet, 17 feet, 22 feet, and 26 feet.

Customers who purchased the ladders during this time are encouraged to return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

