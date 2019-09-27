Wesport man posing as mechanic arrested for stealing a car

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westport man posing as a mechanic has been arrested for stealing cars he agreed to repair and selling them for parts, police said.

Cory Medeiros, 28, confessed to selling a broken-down Dodge Dakota that he agreed to fix and scamming the owner and a tow truck company out of $300 each, according to a release issued by the department.

The victim paid Medeiros for a number of repairs and weeks later was told more money was needed to continue the work.

Shortly after, the victim contacted Medeiros to check on the status of the repairs and Medeiros told them a man in a white tow truck arrived at his residence to retrieve the vehicle on behalf of the victim.

Medeiros stated he allowed the tow operator to take the vehicle.

The Dodge was then reported missing and detectives were led to a tow yard where the car was believed to be stowed.

The owner of the tow company then discovered they had fallen prey to Medeiros’ alleged scheme.

Allegedly, Medeiros listed the truck on Facebook and sold it to the yard for parts.

Medeiros was arrested for larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny under $1200 by false pretense and misleading a police investigation.

The Westport Police Department is looking to identify any additional victims who may have contacted Medeiros through his unlicensed repair business.

Repairs may not have been completed, and vehicles may not be mechanically sound.

Please contact the Westport Police at (508) 636-1122.

