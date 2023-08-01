WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Boylston man recently won big, scratching off a $1 million lottery ticket prize three days after telling his employer that he was going to retire, according to an announcement from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Mass Lottery said Paul Bashaw told his employer on July 17 that he planned to retire. On July 20, he bought his winning ticket in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $5,000,000 100X Cashword instant ticket game.

Mass Lottery said Bashaw claimed his prize on July 28, taking home a one-time payment of $650,000.

Bashaw is now a retired truck driver.

In a statement, he said he once wished for three things — to see the Patriots win the Super Bowl, to get a hole in one, and to win the lottery.

“[N]ow I’ve hit all three,” he said.

Bashaw will turn 66 later this year. He said he plans to use some of his lottery winnings to travel.

Mass Lottery said Bashaw bought his winning ticket at J&J Variety in West Boylston.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)