WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in West Boylston are asking parents to go through their children’s candy after the department received reports of chocolate containing alcohol being given out on Halloween.

The West Boylston Police Department asked that households whose children went trick-or-treating in the town’s Horseshoe Drive neighborhood be on the lookout for Jose Cuervo-brand chocolates in particular.

Officials said the police department received at least two reports of the candies surfacing.

As police continue to investigate, they ask that anyone with information about the incident or which house the chocolates may have come from contact authorities at 774-450-3510.

