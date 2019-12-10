WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Bridgewater homeowner had quite the unusual guest show up to his house Sunday in hopes of catching the New England Patriots game.

The homeowner entered his family’s recreational room where he thought he saw his Boston terrier. He then put on his glasses and realized a raccoon had made its way into his house and had cozied up on the couch.

West Bridgewater police say the raccoon was only asked to leave once they found out it was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

