STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Bridgewater woman is facing criminal charges after police say she rear-ended another car into a building in Stoughton on Monday afternoon before getting out of her car and hitting the other vehicle with a pipe.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Canton Street around 3:45 p.m. found a vehicle driven by Erin McElroy, 44, had just rear-ended another vehicle into a building, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

A preliminary investigation determined that following the crash, McElroy got out of her car and struck the other vehicle involved several times with a metal pipe, McNamara said.

The other driver involved suffered serious injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center.

McElroy was arrested on charges of malicious damage to property, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and disturbing the peace. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court.

