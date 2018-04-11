West Brookfield police chief promises justice in murders of mother and 3 children

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — West Brookfield’s police chief told 7News that he and his department are working hard to find the suspect who killed a mother and her three children last month.

Sara Bermudez, 38, and her three children Madison, James and Michael were all found dead in a bedroom at their home on March. Police said their bodies had been stabbed and burned. A month later, no one has been charged in their murders.

“They are not forgotten. They are in our minds every day, all day,” said West Brookfield Police Chief Thomas O’Donnell.

Police said Bermudez’s husband and the children’s father Moses Bermudez was in California on a business trip at the time of the murders. His cousin has been charged with interfering with the investigation. Police said Matthew Locke lied to police, saying Moses Bermudez indicated the MS-13 gang was behind the murders. O’Donnell said there is “very little gang activity” in town.

O’Donnell said the police are looking for a yellow plastic diesel can with handles that went missing from the house where the bodies were found.

