WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WHDH) — A woman accused of going on a dangerous drive that left one man dead is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Cindy Bliss is facing several charges, including OUI and motor vehicle homicide.

Police said she crashed into a vehicle, sending it onto the lawn of a parish center.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)