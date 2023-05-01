WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Newbury school was evacuated and multiple students were taken to the hospital Monday morning due to what officials are calling “a strange odor.”

Officials say classes at Pentucket Middle-High School were cancelled for the rest of the day due to a strange smell coming from the science lab in the middle school area of the building.

Four students were transported to the hospital after they started feeling dizzy and nauseas, according to Chief Michael Dwyer. About 42 others were checked out at the scene.

At one point, the situation was considered a hazardous materials incident, prompting a large emergency response. However, officials say no alarms went off.

Pentucket Middle-High School is a new facility that was just built and opened last fall.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

