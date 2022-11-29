The Page School in West Newbury was placed in secure mode Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school, police said.

West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed in secure mode, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

Police secured the area and located an adult male inside the vehicle.

The man was placed in custody and crews are working to remove the vehicle from the woods. The Newburyport Police Department has been notified.

Pre-K pickup, scheduled for 11:15 a.m. at the front of the building, will proceed as scheduled. The rest of the school day will go on as planned and officials said there is no danger to the school community, but students will be kept inside for the remainder of the day.

No further information has been released.