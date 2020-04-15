West Newton grocery store employee’s stolen bike leads to generous gift from a community member

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A grocery store employees stolen bike lead to generous gift from a community member.

Joseph Cook is a father of two and uses his bike to get to and from his job at the West Newton Trader Joe’s during this pandemic.

However, that routine was disrupted when he said someone stole the bike while he was in the store working.

So, Cook took to an online community page hoping someone had seen it.

Unfortunately, he did not find his bike but, a longtime customer stepped up in a big way to help out — that person gifting Cook with another bike.

“She was actually a customer at our store that I see all the time,” he said. “The kids are very happy to be able to ride with me again. It is a very happy ending to a story that was a little bit sad.”

