BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials on Friday announced that the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Boston for the first time this year.

The presence of the virus was confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on July 14 in Jamaica Plain, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

No human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been detected in Massachusetts.

Although there is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with the finding, health officials are advising residents to prevent mosquito bites and to mosquito-proof their homes.

In June, the virus was detected in a mosquito sample collected in Medford.

