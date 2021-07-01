MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials on Thursday announced that the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

The presence of the virus was confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected on June 29 in Medford, according to the Department of Public Health.

No human or animal cases of West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been detected.

There is currently no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding.

“The first WNV infected mosquito of the season is always a signal that it is time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites,” said Margret Cooke, Acting DPH Commissioner. “WNV is part of summer in Massachusetts and as we head into this long holiday weekend, it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

There were eight human cases of West Nile virus in the Bay State in 2020. In 2018, there were 49 human cases — the greatest number of cases the Commonwealth has ever had in a single year.

