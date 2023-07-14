WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitos in Worcester, marking the second mosquito sample to test positive for the virus in Massachusetts this year, officials announced.

There have been no human cases in Massachusetts to date in 2023 and the risk level for West Nile Virus remained low throughout the state as of Friday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Still, officials are planning to spray in a designated area in Worcester after sunset on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, depending on weather. The designated area where mosquitoes tested positive and where officials plan to spray includes part of Burncoat Street and the surrounding area, as detailed in a map from the city of Worcester.

West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. While it often causes no symptoms in the people it infects, the virus can cause “flu-like illness” and, in rare cases, more severe symptoms.

Worcester officials said there were eight human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts last year.

While there have been no human cases in 2023, Department of Public Health data showed a mosquito sample in Brookline also tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this month.

The Brookline sample was collected on July 6. The Worcester sample was collected on July 7.

State officials have shared tips on ways to avoid West Nile Virus exposure.

State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown, in a statement, also warned recent rain and warm weather will increase mosquito populations, with more mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus.

