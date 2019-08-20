West Nile virus detected in Seekonk mosquitoes

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Seekonk, Massachusetts.

In 2018, 5,922 mosquito samples were tested for the virus and 579 samples were positive.

West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito, and mosquitoes carrying the virus are common throughout the state.

The virus can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

The Seekonk Board of Health is urging people to take precautions like avoiding outdoor activity during peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wearing long-sleeves and long pants and applying insect repellent when going outside. They also recommend draining or getting rid of objects that hold water in your home and installing tightly-fitting screens on windows and doors.

Information about West Nile virus and reports of its activity in Massachusetts can be found on the MDPH website.

