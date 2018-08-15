West Nile Virus detected in Wilmington mosquitoes

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Wilmington, the town’s board of health announced Wednesday.

Mosquitoes collected last week in the Suncrest Avenue wetland area tested positive for the virus, which is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

While the virus can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

The Wilmington Board of Health would like to remind residents that by taking a few, common-sense precautions, people can help to protect themselves and their loved ones:

Using insect repellents

Wearing long-sleeved clothing

Scheduling outdoor activities to avoid the hours around dawn and dusk

Repairing damaged window screens

Removing standing water from the areas around your home

Mosquito spraying in the town is slated to take place Thursday night.

