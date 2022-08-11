WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Mosquito samples recently collected in Worcester have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

The city announced the discovery on Thursday and said a spray operation has been ordered for parts of Worcester’s north side, where the mosquitoes were found.

According to a map released by the City Manager’s office, several blocks in the Greendale and Indian Lake East neighborhoods will be sprayed after sunset and up until midnight on Friday, Aug. 12.

Map of affected streets provided by City of Worcester

The designated area will encompass Fales Street to Wilkinson Street and Stores Street to Burncoat Street, all located east of I-190.

City officials also issued the following instructions and precautions to residents:

Please close street-facing windows and keep pets inside between sunset and midnight if possible to allow a more thorough application. This type of pesticide is similar to ones used for flea and tick control.

Remain inside during the application and for 15-20 minutes afterward.

Accidental exposure is not expected to cause any health concerns in most people.

No precautions are needed the day after the application as all residues will have evaporated.

Residents with gardens are advised to wash off vegetables before consuming them.

There is no need to cover pools as the spray is an oil-based product and will dissipate quickly.

Any “outside air” controls on older window unit air conditioners should be turned off.

Officials also reminded residents that they can opt out of having the front of their property sprayed by filling out a form with the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)