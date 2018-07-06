West Nile virus positive mosquitoes detected in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A mosquito pool in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood has tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials announced Friday.

There have been no recorded human cases of mosquito-borne illnesses in the city this year, but the Boston Public Health Commission is asking residents to mosquito-proof their homes to prevent possible bites and transmission of the virus.

“It is typical to find West Nile Virus in Boston at this time of year due to the periods of hot weather,” BPHC Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Lo said. “This does not mean the average person is at increased risk of getting West Nile Virus. However, people should still take simple precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

The city, in partnership with the Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project, has placed larvicide in catch basins and wetlands in an effort to reduce the mosquito population, officials said.

Residents are urged to use insect repellant when outdoors, especially dusk to dawn. Residents should also make sure that their window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

To help prevent mosquitoes from breeding, BPHC officials advise residents to empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths on a regular basis.

For more information on mosquito-borne illness, call the Boston Public Health Commission at 617-534-5611.

