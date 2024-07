BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials say mosquitoes in the southeast part of Blackstone tested positive for West Nile virus.

They will be spraying that area Friday night.

Officials are asking everyone to dump any containers that are collecting water to avoid attracting mosquitoes.

