West Roxbury Education Complex to close due to ‘deterioration of infrastructure’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday night in favor of closing West Roxbury Education Complex at the end of the current school year.

The complex houses West Roxbury Academy and Urban Science Academy.

Boston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Laura Perille issued a statement that read, in part: “The deterioration of the infrastructure of the West Roxbury Education Complex necessitated the difficult decision to close West Roxbury Academy and Urban Science Academy. The Boston Public Schools will remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that current students within these schools are supported throughout this transition. We will continue to engage with families, teachers, and the students to plan and execute a thoughtful and responsible transition into new BPS school communities for each individual student.”

