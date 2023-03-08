BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Roxbury man is the winner of a $100,000 Mass Cash prize nearly a year after its drawing, and it’s all thanks to his wife.

John Butler won the top prize for a drawing that occurred on March 17, 2022, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, and was able to claim it just 11 days before it was due to expire.

Butler told lottery officials he bought the ticket and others before heading to Florida last year, placing them in a drawer but never checking them.

However, he said he started searching for the tickets again last week after his wife saw news that the top prize from a year-old drawing was set to expire in mid-March.

Sure enough, he searched his home and found a ticket with the winning numbers: 03-10-11-18-22, picked based on birthdays, Butler said.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Butler’s wife saw the Lottery announcement in the news about the unclaimed ticket! What a great reminder to keep your tickets in a safe place and always make sure to check them,” State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah B. Goldberg said in a statement. “You will never know when you might be as lucky as the Butlers.”

Butler officially claimed his prize at the lottery agency’s claim center in Braintree on Monday, March 6. He said he plans to put his winnings toward home improvements.

The winning ticket itself was sold at a Star Market on Providence Highway in Dedham. The store received a $1,000 bonus for the year-old sale of the winning ticket.

