West Roxbury residents concerned following coyote sightings during broad daylight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in West Roxbury are concerned following coyote sightings during broad daylight.

When Andre Lambert says the employees at his dog walking company saw a coyote walking down the middle of the street, he knew not to take it lightly.

“Coyotes are known to go after dogs, small dogs, cats, rabbits, and even children sometimes,” owner of Pee Poop Play.

Lambert says one of his employees took a picture of the animal Wednesday near Temple and Ivory streets.

A video taken more than a month ago about a mile away shows a coyote and likely the same animal out in broad daylight.

“Lots of people are talking about it,” said Karla Tomlinson, who lives in the neighborhood. “Normally they’d probably be nighttime hunters, but he’s been spotted at 11 in the morning, two in the afternoon.”

Lambert says there haven’t been any reports of pets or people attacked, but the fact that the animal appears injured isn’t a good sign.

“An injured animal can lash out if it feels threatened,” Lambert said.

He says he hopes the animal can be safely relocated before that happens.

“People are walking their dogs at night, and if this coyote were to come out and harm someone, there would be a lot of problems for the city of Boston,” Lambert said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)