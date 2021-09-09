DUNEDIN, Florida (WHDH) — A West Roxbuy woman is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say she was naked when she drove a golf cart through SWAT officers who were dealing with an armed standoff early Monday morning.

Officers engaged in a standoff with an armed man on the roof of a house on Michigan Boulevard in Dunedin around 12 a.m. were shocked to see Jessica Smith, 28, drive past them naked on a golf cart and up to the house where the man was standing, according to a criminal complaint.

She was arrested on a resisting arrest charge.

Police say Smith’s actions and failure to follow directions “put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.”

No additional information was immediately released.

