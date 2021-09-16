BOSTON (AP) — The Board of Health in West Springfield has approved an indoor mask mandate that takes effect the same day as the opening, for the first time in two years, of what’s billed as the largest agricultural fair on the East Coast.

The mask mandate starts Friday, the first day of The Big E, a more than 100-year-old multistate fair that typically attracts about 1.6 million visitors over its 17-day run.

Last year’s fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While I understand that there are many viewpoints on this, as a physician, I do feel that the science on this is fairly clear,” board member Dr. Nathan Somers said at Wednesday’s virtual meeting. “Vaccines, social distancing, contact tracing, and masking are effective at slowing the progress and the spread of this virus.”

The mandate requires face coverings in all indoor public places, as well as private places open to the public, regardless of vaccination status, for everyone ages 2 and older.

Board Chair Dr. Heather Sankey stressed that the fair was not being targeted, but that the masking rules apply to all businesses and events.

West Springfield is in Hampden County, which is last in the state for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to state data.

Several people spoke at the virtual meeting against a mask mandate, saying it would hurt their businesses.

The Big E, which features agricultural exhibitions, a midway, concerts, food vendors and more, has both indoor and outdoor spaces.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with The Big E organizers.

TEACHERS AND VACCINES

Two major Massachusetts teachers unions are criticizing Gov. Charlie Baker over the state’s lack of a statewide coronavirus vaccination policy for schools.

“A statewide mandate requiring educators to be vaccinated, in accordance with what President Biden is calling for, would best protect our communities — including communities of color, which have been hit the hardest by the pandemic,” Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said in a statement Wednesday, according to the Boston Herald.

“Educators and our students cross town lines every day, and the virus isn’t contained by municipal boundaries,” American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts President Beth Kontos said. “Public health decisions during a deadly pandemic are too important to be left to politicized local decision-making. On masking, testing and vaccination policy, we need statewide leadership guided by public health experts.”

Baker, a Republican, is letting each school district make its own decisions.

“The accountability, authority and responsibility rests with the municipal governments and they therefore need to figure that one out,” Baker said this week.

