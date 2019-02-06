WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.
A federal grand jury in Wheeling on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne.
Prosecutors say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere last month.
Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of three counts if convicted.
It’s unclear if Henthorn has a lawyer.
