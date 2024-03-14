WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus driver for Westboro Public Schools was arrested while on their morning route, with students on board.

According to police, they received a call for well-being check for a school bus driver on East Main Street Thursday morning.

The driver was taken into custody. Police and the school district confirmed all students are safe.

“I am saddened and frustrated to share with you that the driver of Bus 8 was arrested this morning at Park Village,” Westboro Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock in an email to families. “There were Mill Pond students on Bus 8 when Westborough Police officers arrested the driver and everyone is safe.”

Information on charges, and the driver’s identity, are expected to be released during arraignment, set to take place later Thursday.

“Providing for our students’ safety is the most important responsibility that we have and we are shocked and dismayed about this,” Bock said. “We will share additional information as soon as we receive it.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

