Westboro fire officials locate falcon belonging to man who fell through ice

Westborough fire officials say they were able to recover the missing falcon belonging to a man who fell through the ice earlier this week while trying to track his beloved bird.

Bill Johnston told authorities he was trying to track his bird Fiona around Cedar Swamp in Westboro when he fell through the ice.

Emergency crews responding to the area fought through mud and brush to rescue Johnston who was able to call 911 from his cellphone.

Days later, firefighter Mark Boyer said he recovered Johnson’s missing bird, which is worth $20,000, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The bird is being treated by a veterinarian at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in Grafton.

Strong work by Westborough Firefighter Mark Boyer who assisted the male that was rescued in Cedar Swamp this week with recovering his $20K falcon. By using GPS Firefighter Boyer, who volunteered his time off duty, located the bird

