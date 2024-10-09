WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough firefighters responded Wednesday after a car burst into flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike, sending fire and smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire happened on the westbound side of the highway near the 106 mile marker.

In a post on X near 12:45 p.m., the Westborough Fire Department said crews were on scene and warned drivers to expect delays.

