WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westboro firefighters rescued an owl from railroad tracks near a building on Union Street Monday.

Crews were responding to a fire alarm nearby when they noticed the distressed animal and were able to remove it safely.

The owl was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton with a suspected broken wing.

Westborough Engine 4 / Truck 1 were investigating a fire alarm on Union St this afternoon & located an owl distressed on railroad tracks near the building. They were able to remove it to safety. The owl was transported to Tufts in Grafton with a suspected broken wing. pic.twitter.com/zmz5a6j27F — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) April 17, 2023

