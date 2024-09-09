WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Westboro man died early Monday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Worcester, police said.

The crash happened near 2:45 a.m. close to the intersection of Shrewsbury Street and Route 9.

Worcester police in a statement said officers arrived on scene and found the motorcycle’s rider suffered fatal injuries.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the rider had been traveling “at an extremely high rate of speed” when he hit the second vehicle while it was turning left. Police said the rider was thrown off his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the crash damaged their car, the people in the second vehicle were not injured.

Worcester police said the crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

